Undertakers stepped in to direct traffic after a shocking car crash drama unfolded outside a Sheffield cemetery in front of their hearse.

The men, still wearing their undertakers clothes, had been travelling directly behind a car which collided with a parked vehicle.

But after the collision, the car flipped over onto its roof, ending up in the middle of the road outside City Road Cemetery.

One of the undertakers got out of his vehicle and directed traffic until South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service arrived, according to their accounts on social media.

The undertakers said the hearse did not have a coffin in it, and they had finished work for the day, but they got out to assist the occupants inside and call emergency services.

Several other people on the scene helped the stricken driver out of his overturned vehicle following the collision.

A video which has appeared on social media shows the aftermath of the incident, with an undertaker directing traffic around the overturned car.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.