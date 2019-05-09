Tributes have been paid to a popular young man with ‘heart of gold’ and ‘contagious smile’ after he was killed in a collision with a tipper truck in Sheffield.

Joe Siverns, aged 25, died after he was struck by a white DAF tipper truck on Catley Road, Darnall , last Friday.

The road worker was walking alongside the truck when tragedy struck at around 7.15am.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene but South Yorkshire Police said said he suffered ‘significant injuries’ and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes have been paid to Joe online and over £5,600 has been raised in his memory so far to help his family with funeral costs.

Lennon Bailey, who set up a Facebook fundraising page, said Joe ‘tragically lost his life at work trying to earn a living’.

He added: “Nobody should go to work and not come home. Joe genuinely was the nicest lad in the yard and didn’t have one bad bone in his body.”

Paying tribute to Joe, Michael Wood said: “I'll remember you always Joe with that contagious smile and funny humour.

“You've touched the hearts of everyone you've met and you'll truly be missed.

“I'm gonna miss having you around and things will never be the same. RIP buddy.”

Paul Leahy said he was a popular colleague.

“Gone but never ever forgotten. To your credit there wasn’t a bloke here that wouldn’t want you working with them.”

He described him as a ‘proper gentleman with a heart of gold’.

Michael Wood described him as a ‘diamond’ and John Bailey added: “Worked with a lot of people in my time, gotta say this young lad was a true gem - amazing heart, great grafter, genuine lovely guy. Heartbreaking. My heart goes out to all family and friends.”

Posting on the Facebook page, David Fleming said the death highlights the dangers road workers face.

“It’s a very sad day when tragic things happen. The tragic loss of Joe has brought the utility family of men and women together to highlight that this is a job full of danger and that we all stick together and take care of are own,” he added.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way and police officers want to hear from witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the truck just beforehand.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 160 of May 3.

