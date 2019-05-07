Police officers returned to the area where a woman was last seen before she was killed in Rotherham in a bid to crack the case.

Alena Grlakova, aged 38, was last seen alive in the Parkgate area on Boxing Day 2018 and was reported missing the following month by worried relatives.

Police officers returned to Parkgate last night in a bid to trace people who may have seen a murder victim on the night she disappeared

Her naked body was found on land just off Taylors Lane in April and a murder investigation was launched.

Nobody has yet been charged.

Alena was wearing a top like this on the night she disappeared

Last night, police officers and PCSOs returned to Parkgate in a bid to trace people who may have seen Alena on the night she disappeared.

They placed posters around the community detailing what Alena was wearing when she was last seen.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: “We know Alena went into the Travellers on Broad Street just after 6.35pm that evening and later into the Fitzwilliam Arms on Taylors Lane at 7.10pm.

“She left about 10 minutes later, returning to the Fitzwilliam Arms again just before 7.40pm.

“The area would’ve no doubt been busy with people enjoying the rest of the festive season and I’m confident that there are local people who will have been in those pubs that evening, who may have seen her.

“We believe she was asking people for lifts that night – did you see her? Did she speak to you? She was wearing quite distinctive clothing.

“We are getting some really key pieces of information through and our investigation is continuing to progress. However, we still need to hear from anyone who saw Alena that night and from people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 453 of April 8.

Officers in the incident room can be contacted on 01709 4435 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

