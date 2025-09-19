Trams disrupted due to 'fire service incident' at Centertainment

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 07:58 BST
A number of tram services have been disrupted as firefighters respond to an incident this morning.

Update: Supertram operators have said the incident has ended though it may take before normal timetables resume

Commuters are being warned to expect delays as Supertram have announced that a number of services that pass through the Centertainment area are being disrupted.

An update from the public transport operator says that this is due to a ‘fire service incident’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Supertram services have been disrupted due to a 'fire service incident' at Centertainment.placeholder image
Supertram services have been disrupted due to a 'fire service incident' at Centertainment. | NW

Disruptions will affect the yellow route, which typically runs from Meadowhall to Middlewood, and the tram train service between Cathedral and Rotherham Parkgate.

Bus company First are accepting tickets for alternative travel, as are Northern Rail.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for further information on the emerging incident.

Sign up to The Star’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Supertram spokesperson said: “Due to a Fire service incident in the Centertainment area, services between Arena/Meadowhall/Parkgate are currently disrupted.

“We're working to resolve this quickly and safely. Thanks for your understanding.

“Due to the incident First bus [are] accepting tickets from City to Meadowhall and Parkgate. Northern trains Meadowhall and Rotherham.”

Related topics:DisruptionsTravelMeadowhallSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueTickets
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice