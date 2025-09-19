Trams disrupted due to 'fire service incident' at Centertainment
Update: Supertram operators have said the incident has ended though it may take before normal timetables resume
Commuters are being warned to expect delays as Supertram have announced that a number of services that pass through the Centertainment area are being disrupted.
An update from the public transport operator says that this is due to a ‘fire service incident’.
Disruptions will affect the yellow route, which typically runs from Meadowhall to Middlewood, and the tram train service between Cathedral and Rotherham Parkgate.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for further information on the emerging incident.
A Supertram spokesperson said: “Due to a Fire service incident in the Centertainment area, services between Arena/Meadowhall/Parkgate are currently disrupted.
“We're working to resolve this quickly and safely. Thanks for your understanding.
“Due to the incident First bus [are] accepting tickets from City to Meadowhall and Parkgate. Northern trains Meadowhall and Rotherham.”