Tramlines Festival 2024: All the Sheffield road closures announced for popular Hillsborough event
Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol are headlining Tramlines 2024, which will take place from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.
Organisers of the 40,000 capacity event will be hoping for better weather than in 2023 when heavy rain turned it into a mudbath and left parts of the park unusable for months.
Parking restrictions
As usual, there will be parking restrictions on roads surrounding the park, with traffic stewards in place to ensure only residents park on those streets.
More roads have been added to the residents-only parking zone this year, with free hangers being distributed to people living on those streets.
For those festivalgoers who are driving, official Tramlines parking will be available at Sheffield College and Marlcliffe School, priced at £15 for the day or £30 for the weekend.
Road closures
To ensure pedestrians can leave the festival grounds safely at the end of each night, Middlewood Road and Penistone Road will be closed to traffic between around 9.30pm and 11pm on the Friday and Saturday nights, and from 8.30pm to 10pm on the Sunday.
The gates will open at 12pm each day, with the last entry at 7.30pm. The headliners are scheduled to finish at 10.15pm on the Friday and Saturday nights, and at 9.15pm on Sunday.
