Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s nearly that time of year again, when revellers descend upon Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park for the Tramlines Festival.

Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol are headlining Tramlines 2024, which will take place from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking restrictions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crowd at Tramlines Festival 2023 in Sheffield. Details of the parking restrictions and road closures which will be in place for Tramlines 2024, between July 26 and July 28, have been announced. | National World

As usual, there will be parking restrictions on roads surrounding the park, with traffic stewards in place to ensure only residents park on those streets.

More roads have been added to the residents-only parking zone this year, with free hangers being distributed to people living on those streets.

For those festivalgoers who are driving, official Tramlines parking will be available at Sheffield College and Marlcliffe School, priced at £15 for the day or £30 for the weekend.

Road closures

To ensure pedestrians can leave the festival grounds safely at the end of each night, Middlewood Road and Penistone Road will be closed to traffic between around 9.30pm and 11pm on the Friday and Saturday nights, and from 8.30pm to 10pm on the Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gates will open at 12pm each day, with the last entry at 7.30pm. The headliners are scheduled to finish at 10.15pm on the Friday and Saturday nights, and at 9.15pm on Sunday.