Tram Train services between Sheffield and Rotherham resume
Tram Train services between Sheffield and Rotherham have finally resumed after being suspended for over 24 hours.
Operator Stagecoach Supertram said services between Sheffield and Rotherham Parkgate are running once again.
Posting on Twitter, it revealed the first departure from Sheffield would commence at 4:01pm, with the first service running from Rotherham Parkgate at 4:31pm.
Journeys were initially suspended at around 7:30am on Saturday, October 26, after a check by Network rail revealed that flooding to a section of track at Rotherham Parkgate was ‘too deep to continue with services’.
Passengers were advised to use their tickets on both First and Stagecoach buses.
Despite a change in weather on Sunday, the line remained closed on Sunday morning.
Network Rail held regular meetings throughout the day to assess the situation.