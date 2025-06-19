Tram bosses have issued a statement after a tram derailed in Sheffield city centre earlier today.

A tram came off the rails on a bend at Park Square at around 4pm.

A tram has derailed in Sheffield city centre | Finn Smith

Engineers were at the scene earlier as arrangements were made to get the tram back onto the tracks.

The tram has since been moved back to the depot and an investigation is under way.

Passengers onboard the tram at the time of the derailment were evacuated and it has now been revealed that there were no injuries sustained.

A passenger whose tram was halted as a result of the incident walked back towards the city centre and at Park Square was told by officials at the scene that there had been a derailment and it was not known how long servivces would be affected.

Now, a South Yorkshire Future Trams Ltd. spokesperson, said: "We can confirm there has been a low-speed tram derailment near the city centre.

“There are no reported injuries.

"It's too early to say what the cause is but incidents like this are extremely rare. There will be an investigation into what happened.

"There are reduced frequency services operating to and from all terminus other than Herdings Park.

“Due to our tram crews and trams being displaced, disruption is likely to continue into the late evening.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and we would encourage customers to check for updates on our X feed; x.com/sy_supertram. "

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, earlier today, Supertram said: “Due to an incident in the city, trams can only operate Cathedral to Malin Bridge and Middlewood.

“Trams can only operate Sheffield Station to Halfway. No Purple route operating.

“Trams operating Sheffield Station to Meadowhall.

“Tram trains operating Sheffield Station to Parkgate.”

Earlier tjere are queues at the Sheffield Station tram stop as passengers tried to find alternatiove routes home.