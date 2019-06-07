Three vehicles involved in serious crash on M1 near Sheffield
Three vehicles were involved in a serious collision on the M1 near to Meadowhall earlier this morning, it has been revealed.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 07 June, 2019, 11:13
South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were alerted to the smash at 8.20am.
It occurred on the northbound M1 between Junctions 34 and 35 – for Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley.
Both sides of the motorway were closed in the immediate aftermath of the crash as emergency services raced to the scene and an air ambulance landed.
The southboudn carriageway has since re-opened but Highways England said the northbound stretch is expected to remain closed until 4pm.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes.”
Details on casualties have not yet been released.
More to follow.