Northbound M1 to remain closed until 4pm after serious collision near Meadowhall

The northbound M1 is to remain closed until 4pm today after a serious collision near to Meadowhall.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 07 June, 2019, 10:55

Highways England has announced the lengthy road closure between Junctions 34 and 35 – for Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley – after emergency services were alerted to a multi-vehicle collision at 8.20am.

Three vehicles were involved in a serious collision on the M1 near to Meadowhall this morning (Pic: Adam Else)

Numerous police cars, ambulances and firefighters were deployed to the scene in the immediate aftermath of the smash.

An air ambulance also landed.

The southbound carriageway has re-opened.

Details on casualties have not yet been released.

More to follow.