Northbound M1 to remain closed until 4pm after serious collision near Meadowhall
The northbound M1 is to remain closed until 4pm today after a serious collision near to Meadowhall.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 07 June, 2019, 10:55
Highways England has announced the lengthy road closure between Junctions 34 and 35 – for Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley – after emergency services were alerted to a multi-vehicle collision at 8.20am.
Numerous police cars, ambulances and firefighters were deployed to the scene in the immediate aftermath of the smash.
An air ambulance also landed.
The southbound carriageway has re-opened.
Details on casualties have not yet been released.
More to follow.