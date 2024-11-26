Sheffield motorists do not believe it is acceptable for car parks in the city to operate with apps on mobile phones as the only way to pay.

The Star asked residents their views on the matter after one motorist told how he was left fearful of landing a parking fine after discovering his only option at the Arundel Gate car park, under the former Roxy was an app or to phone an automated line on his phone.

He had no way of speaking to a human being about the problem when he tried to contact the parking firm.

The parking company which runs the car park, SRL Management, says it will be be bringing back payment machines at the site soon, and the parking app firm, Ring Go, said it also had an option to phone to pay as well as its app.

This was the payment option in the Arundel Gate car park. Submitted picture | Submitted

But people we asked on the streets of Sheffield were clear - offering apps as the only payment method is not acceptable to them.

Anne Middleton, of High Green, said: “I’m not to keen on that idea actually. I quite like to put my cash in. I’m not good with the apps, I always get it wrong.”

She said she had used apps and had one or two on her phone. But she added: “Generally they go wrong, so we end up not bothering or we find one that takes cash.”

Briony Salter, from Wincobank, agreed parking companies only allowing apps was unacceptable. She said: “I wish they would do parking meters - it’s easier if people have got change.

“Not everyone has a smart phone so I think it’s a very new generation thing. There are a lot of older people who may not be very handy with a phone. Maybe just going back to old payment systems is a lot easier than it is currently.”

Sara and Ian Hobson, from Woodhouse, both felt app-only was unacceptable.

Ian said: “Most people don’t know how to do it with an app.. You have to download the app, then you have to pay. It’s easier just to get some coins out and put them in.”

Sara said: “We have to ask our kids to do it for us.”

Kevin and Helen Roden, from Woodhouse, agreed app-only was not acceptable.

Kevin said: “No, absolutely not. I can use apps, but not everybody can. And you often don’t get a signal, so cash should be available.”

Helen said: “There should be other options. I’m a right technophobe, so I probably struggle

“I know it’s supposed to be easy but we go out into the Peak District quite a bit and there’s often no signal so then your stuck and you don’t want to come back and get a ticket because it's not your fault you’ve not been able to pay.

“There should be other options.”