Growing up in Sheffield: 25 old pictures showing what it was like to grow up in the city in the 80s

It was a decade famous for the the miners strike, and the end of O-Levels.

And the world in which Sheffield’s youngsters grew up was very different to that in which teens are making their way now.

With the internet just starting out then, the only screen time you’d really get back in the 80s was watching the television, or if you were lucky, playing a TV game or a game on a computer like a ZX81.

If you wanted to read something, you’d have to have a book, and you had to buy your music from a shop, not stream it.

But Sheffield city centre was packed with shops, so you could buy all the latest fashions, be that a rah rah skirt or a leather tie!

We’ve taken a look back at what Sheffield was like back in the 80s, and put together a gallery showing what it was like to grow up here in that decade.

Some of this, you’re bound to recognise.

Take a look at the 25 pictures and see what memories they bring back.

Pupils of Yewlands School taking their lunch break outside Lung Fung Chinese Takeaway on Chaucer Road in the late 80s. Dinner time at the shops was popular among youngsters in those days. Photo: Picture Sheffield

1. School meals at the shops

Pupils of Yewlands School taking their lunch break outside Lung Fung Chinese Takeaway on Chaucer Road in the late 80s. Dinner time at the shops was popular among youngsters in those days. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

This picture of the Junior Star School Dinner, at Silverdale School, in September 1980, shows the food you'd get on the menu at schools in the 80s. At the secondary schools, you had a choice of options.

2. Grub up

This picture of the Junior Star School Dinner, at Silverdale School, in September 1980, shows the food you'd get on the menu at schools in the 80s. At the secondary schools, you had a choice of options. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Children meeting Postman Pat outside Firth Park Branch Library, in May 1986. Postman Pat was popular in the 80s, having first hit the screens in 1981. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Postman Pat

Children meeting Postman Pat outside Firth Park Branch Library, in May 1986. Postman Pat was popular in the 80s, having first hit the screens in 1981. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Mrs Pamela Evans, head of home economics, with pupils, from left, Graham Learmonth, Jason Hogan, Nigel Brindley and Steven Oldfield celebrate the High Storrs School centenary in March 1980

4. Classroom cooker

Mrs Pamela Evans, head of home economics, with pupils, from left, Graham Learmonth, Jason Hogan, Nigel Brindley and Steven Oldfield celebrate the High Storrs School centenary in March 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

