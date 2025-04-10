All Sheffield bus services affected by raft of new timetable changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of changes are expected to be made to public transport routes across South Yorkshire at the end of the month.

Changes are coming to countless services, with many being just minor alterations to timetables while others adapt routes during school pick-up and drop-off times.

Most of these will come into effect on April 27, with others starting on different dates throughout that same week.

Complete information on all of these timetable changes is expected to be released on Friday (April 11), however the services affected have been named.

New plans include the formation of a new X11 service to replace the 205 between Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham Hospital.

Following the closure of Hulleys of Baslow - that operated bus services through the Peak District - replacements have been sought to keep these routes active, with First, Andrew’s and new operator High Peak taking responsibility for the routes.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor takes landmark decision to bring buses back under public control.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) recently revealed it is bringing services back under public control.

Here’s a list of all the routes in Sheffield that are set to be affected by the changes at the end of this month:

1, Stagecoach: High Green - Sheffield - Jordanthorpe

There will be timetable changes between Chapeltown and Ecclesfield during weekday peak times.

6, Stagecoach: Sheffield - Millhouses

There will be timetable changes at weekday morning peak times.

7, 7a, Stagecoach: Ecclesfield - Sheffield - Crystal Peaks

Timetable changes.

8, 8a, First: Ecclesfield - Sheffield - Birley

Timetable changes.

10, 10a, Stagecoach: Manor Top - Heeley - Upperthorpe - Sheffield - Manor Top

There will be timetable and timing point location changes.

18, 18a, First: Sheffield - Norton Lees - Meadowhall - Hillsborough

Timetable changes.

20, First: Ecclesfield - Sheffield - Hemsworth

Timetable changes.

24, 25m First: Bradway - Sheffield - Woodhouse

There will be timetable changes.

31, TM Travel: Sheffield - Parson Cross

There will be timetable and route changes.

47, 48, First: Shiregreen - Sheffield - Herdings

There will be timetable changes, with the combined frequency on Saturday daytimes now 12 minutes.

50, 50a, Stagecoach: Sheffield - Eckington - Chesterfield

There will be timetable and timing point location changes.

50s, First: Sheffield - Eckington

This service will be introduced on schooldays, operating between Sheffield and Eckington, with one morning and one afternoon journey.

51, First: Lodge Moor - Sheffield - Charnock

There will be timetable changes and additional journeys.

52, Stagecoach: Hillsborough - Sheffield - Woodhouse

There will be timetable and route changes.

52a, First: Loxley - Hillsborough - Sheffield - Woodhouse

There will be timetable and timing point location changes.

57s, First: Sheffield - Worrall

This service will be introduced, operating between Sheffield and Worrall via Hillsborough and Wadsley on schooldays (one morning and one evening journey).

70, TM Travel: Sheffield - Waverley - Meadowhall

Timetable changes.

71, 71a, 71s, TM Travel: Sheffield - Treeton - Harthill

Timetable changes.

75, 75a, First: Chapeltown/Fox Hill - Sheffield - Jordanthorpe

There will be timetable and timing point location changes, and service 75a will no longer serve Parson Cross or Fox Hill.

76, 76a, 76e, First: Meadowhall - Sheffield - Lowedges

There will be timetable and timing point location changes.

81, 82, First: Stannington - Sheffield - Dore/Millhouses

Timetable changes.

83, Stagecoach: Chapeltown - Sheffield - Lodge Moor

Timetable changes.

86, Stagecoach: Chapeltown - Sheffield - Lowedges

Timetable changes.

95, 95a, 95b, First: Rotherham/Crystal Peaks - Sheffield - Walkley

There will be timetable changes, with services 95a and 95b replaced by additional journeys on service 95 between Sheffield and Walkley.

97, 98, First: Hillsborough - Sheffield - Totley/Totley Brook

There will be timetable and timing point location changes.

120, Stagecoach: Fulwood - Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Halfway

There will be timetable and route changes.

135, Stagecoach: Rotherham - Chapeltown - High Green

From April 26 there will be timetable and timing point location changes.

137, Stagecoach: Sheffield - Meadowhall - Blackburn - Rotherham

From April 26 there will be timetable changes.

207, First: Sheffield - Meadowhall - Brinsworth - Rotherham

Timetable changes.

218, TM Travel: Sheffield - Ecclesall - Totley - Baslow - Bakewell

From March 30 the Saturday and Sunday services will run every half an hour during the summer to Chatsworth House.

257, Andrew's: Sheffield - Crosspool - Rivelin - Bamford - Hathersage - Grindleford - Baslow - Bakewell

From March 26 the bus company Hulleys of Baslow has announced it is to cease trading, service 257 Sheffield to Bakewell will be run by Andrew’s with changes to the timetable.

271, 272, High Peak: Sheffield - Ecclesall - Hathersage - Bradwell - Hope - Castleton

From March 26 First Bus will take over operations for the 272, which was run by Hulley, with journeys every two-hours Monday to Saturday and hourly on Sundays. From 28 March a new operator called High Peak will run the same route and times as the Hulleys 271/272.

X1, X2, First: Sheffield - Meadowhall - Rotherham - Maltby - Doncaster

There will be timetable and route changes.

X11, First: Sheffield - Rotherham Hospital - Maltby - Tickhill - Doncaster

This service will replace service 305, operating between Sheffield and Doncaster via Waverley, Rotherham Hospital, Maltby, Tickhill and iPort.

X17, Stagecoach: Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Chesterfield - Matlock - Wirksworth

There will be timetable changes on weekdays and Saturdays.

X3, First: Sheffield - Meadowhall - Rotherham - Doncaster

There will be timetable and timing point location changes.

X5, First: Sheffield - Dinnington - Maltby

Timetable changes.

