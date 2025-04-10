All Sheffield bus services affected by raft of new timetable changes
Changes are coming to countless services, with many being just minor alterations to timetables while others adapt routes during school pick-up and drop-off times.
Most of these will come into effect on April 27, with others starting on different dates throughout that same week.
Complete information on all of these timetable changes is expected to be released on Friday (April 11), however the services affected have been named.
New plans include the formation of a new X11 service to replace the 205 between Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham Hospital.
Following the closure of Hulleys of Baslow - that operated bus services through the Peak District - replacements have been sought to keep these routes active, with First, Andrew’s and new operator High Peak taking responsibility for the routes.
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) recently revealed it is bringing services back under public control.
Here’s a list of all the routes in Sheffield that are set to be affected by the changes at the end of this month:
1, Stagecoach: High Green - Sheffield - Jordanthorpe
There will be timetable changes between Chapeltown and Ecclesfield during weekday peak times.
6, Stagecoach: Sheffield - Millhouses
There will be timetable changes at weekday morning peak times.
7, 7a, Stagecoach: Ecclesfield - Sheffield - Crystal Peaks
Timetable changes.
8, 8a, First: Ecclesfield - Sheffield - Birley
Timetable changes.
10, 10a, Stagecoach: Manor Top - Heeley - Upperthorpe - Sheffield - Manor Top
There will be timetable and timing point location changes.
18, 18a, First: Sheffield - Norton Lees - Meadowhall - Hillsborough
Timetable changes.
20, First: Ecclesfield - Sheffield - Hemsworth
Timetable changes.
24, 25m First: Bradway - Sheffield - Woodhouse
There will be timetable changes.
31, TM Travel: Sheffield - Parson Cross
There will be timetable and route changes.
47, 48, First: Shiregreen - Sheffield - Herdings
There will be timetable changes, with the combined frequency on Saturday daytimes now 12 minutes.
50, 50a, Stagecoach: Sheffield - Eckington - Chesterfield
There will be timetable and timing point location changes.
50s, First: Sheffield - Eckington
This service will be introduced on schooldays, operating between Sheffield and Eckington, with one morning and one afternoon journey.
51, First: Lodge Moor - Sheffield - Charnock
There will be timetable changes and additional journeys.
52, Stagecoach: Hillsborough - Sheffield - Woodhouse
There will be timetable and route changes.
52a, First: Loxley - Hillsborough - Sheffield - Woodhouse
There will be timetable and timing point location changes.
57s, First: Sheffield - Worrall
This service will be introduced, operating between Sheffield and Worrall via Hillsborough and Wadsley on schooldays (one morning and one evening journey).
70, TM Travel: Sheffield - Waverley - Meadowhall
Timetable changes.
71, 71a, 71s, TM Travel: Sheffield - Treeton - Harthill
Timetable changes.
75, 75a, First: Chapeltown/Fox Hill - Sheffield - Jordanthorpe
There will be timetable and timing point location changes, and service 75a will no longer serve Parson Cross or Fox Hill.
76, 76a, 76e, First: Meadowhall - Sheffield - Lowedges
There will be timetable and timing point location changes.
81, 82, First: Stannington - Sheffield - Dore/Millhouses
Timetable changes.
83, Stagecoach: Chapeltown - Sheffield - Lodge Moor
Timetable changes.
86, Stagecoach: Chapeltown - Sheffield - Lowedges
Timetable changes.
95, 95a, 95b, First: Rotherham/Crystal Peaks - Sheffield - Walkley
There will be timetable changes, with services 95a and 95b replaced by additional journeys on service 95 between Sheffield and Walkley.
97, 98, First: Hillsborough - Sheffield - Totley/Totley Brook
There will be timetable and timing point location changes.
120, Stagecoach: Fulwood - Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Halfway
There will be timetable and route changes.
135, Stagecoach: Rotherham - Chapeltown - High Green
From April 26 there will be timetable and timing point location changes.
137, Stagecoach: Sheffield - Meadowhall - Blackburn - Rotherham
From April 26 there will be timetable changes.
207, First: Sheffield - Meadowhall - Brinsworth - Rotherham
Timetable changes.
218, TM Travel: Sheffield - Ecclesall - Totley - Baslow - Bakewell
From March 30 the Saturday and Sunday services will run every half an hour during the summer to Chatsworth House.
257, Andrew's: Sheffield - Crosspool - Rivelin - Bamford - Hathersage - Grindleford - Baslow - Bakewell
From March 26 the bus company Hulleys of Baslow has announced it is to cease trading, service 257 Sheffield to Bakewell will be run by Andrew’s with changes to the timetable.
271, 272, High Peak: Sheffield - Ecclesall - Hathersage - Bradwell - Hope - Castleton
From March 26 First Bus will take over operations for the 272, which was run by Hulley, with journeys every two-hours Monday to Saturday and hourly on Sundays. From 28 March a new operator called High Peak will run the same route and times as the Hulleys 271/272.
X1, X2, First: Sheffield - Meadowhall - Rotherham - Maltby - Doncaster
There will be timetable and route changes.
X11, First: Sheffield - Rotherham Hospital - Maltby - Tickhill - Doncaster
This service will replace service 305, operating between Sheffield and Doncaster via Waverley, Rotherham Hospital, Maltby, Tickhill and iPort.
X17, Stagecoach: Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Chesterfield - Matlock - Wirksworth
There will be timetable changes on weekdays and Saturdays.
X3, First: Sheffield - Meadowhall - Rotherham - Doncaster
There will be timetable and timing point location changes.
X5, First: Sheffield - Dinnington - Maltby
Timetable changes.
