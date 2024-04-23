Supertram Sheffield: Delays to tram services as South Yorkshire firefighters close major Hillsborough road

An emergency road closure is affecting commuters.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 17:29 BST
Commuters are facing delays on the tram service this afternoon due to an emergency road closure in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Supertram has warned there are currently delays on tram services heading towards Halfway and Meadowhall. It comes after South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has shut Bradfield Road in Hillsborough.

Shortly after 5pm the travel bosses posted on X: “Due to Bradfield Road (Hillsborough) being closed by the fire service [there] will be delays to the Blue and Yellow routes both towards Halfway and Meadowhall.”

AA Traffic is currently showing congestion on the road, which is also affecting Holme Lane, Middlewood Road, Langsett Road, and Stannington Road.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has been contacted for further information.

More details to come.

