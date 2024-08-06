Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tram bosses have revealed the parts of Sheffield which will face disruption next week, as part of a £5m engineering programme.

Work has already been carried out in some parts of Sheffield, and engineers are currently carrying out work in Hollinsend, Ridgeway Road and Herdings .

The third phase of summer Supertram investment, to future proof and extend the lifespan of the tram, will begin on Monday August 12.

Engineering work is affected trams in Sheffield. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

Now Travel South Yorkshire has announced that the next areas to be affected will be the Middlewood Road area. Its tram services will be subject to alteration from Monday August 12 until Sunday 1 September inclusive, while the work is done.

Hillsborough Park, Leppings lane and Middlewood Park and Ride tram stops will not be served during this time.

During the works, the Supertram network will run a revised timetable and services will operate as follows:

> Yellow Route tram services will run a revised route and timetable between Malin Bridge Park & Ride and Meadowhall Interchange, operating at the normal frequency

> Blue Route tram services will run as normal but with minor changes to the timetable

> Purple Route tram services will run as normal

> Tram Train services will run as normal.

Dedicated tram replacement bus service

A dedicated tram replacement bus service, YE1, will operate to help people make their journeys from Monday 12 August to Sunday 1 September inclusive.

The Y1 will run between Hillsborough Interchange and Middlewood Park and Ride, and will serve limited bus stops located near all the affected tram stops along the route as follows:

> Monday to Saturday: every 20 minutes in the early morning, every 12 minutes during the day, and every 30 minutes in the evening

> Sunday: every 20 minutes in the early morning and during the day, and every 30 minutes in the evening.

All valid tram and multi-modal tickets will be accepted for travel on the YE1 replacement bus service. Customers can buy their ticket in advance using the TSY Mobile app or from a tram conductor.

Melanie Corcoran, Executive Director of Transport at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), said: “The latest phase of works planned to take place during the summer are part of SYMCA’s ongoing investment in Supertram. The rerailing works are critical to extend the lifespan of one the region’s best loved modes of transport.

“By scheduling works over the school summer holidays, when we have smaller passenger numbers, we hope to minimise any passenger and traffic disruption and keep people moving while this work progresses.

“By investing in replacing the track we’re increasing the longevity of the region’s tram network and ensuring the safe operation of this popular service for generations to come.”

Bosses say the work will give passengers a better travel experience by improving comfort, reducing noise in areas where tracks are currently worn, and reducing the risk of unplanned closures on the network.