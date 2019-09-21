South Yorkshire motorway closed due to accident
A South Yorkshire motorway has been closed due to accident.
By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 14:20 pm
Updated
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 14:20 pm
The southbound carriageway of the M18 is currently closed between junction 1 and junction 32 of the M1.
All traffic is being asked to leave at junction 1.
Read More
Read MoreThree arrested and flat cordoned off after man found injured on major Sheffield road
No information has as yet been provided as to the nature of the collision or if anyone has been injured.
More to follow.