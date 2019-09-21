Three arrested and flat cordoned off after man found injured on major Sheffield road

Three people have been arrested and a flat has been cordoned off after a man was found injured on a major Sheffield road.

By Dan Hayes
A cordon in place around a flat on Whinacre Place, Batemoor.

Police were called to Chesterfield Road South at around 9pm last night (Friday, September 20) to reports a 41-year-old man had been found with cuts to his upper body.

The man is thought to have been assaulted at a property in Whinacre Place, Batemoor, where a cordon is currently in place while detectives carry out enquiries into the exact circumstances of the incident.

Two Sheffield men aged 31 and 50 and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and remain in custody at this time.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 966 of 20 September 2019.