Three arrested and flat cordoned off after man found injured on major Sheffield road
Three people have been arrested and a flat has been cordoned off after a man was found injured on a major Sheffield road.
By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 11:47 am
Updated
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 11:48 am
Police were called to Chesterfield Road South at around 9pm last night (Friday, September 20) to reports a 41-year-old man had been found with cuts to his upper body.
The man is thought to have been assaulted at a property in Whinacre Place, Batemoor, where a cordon is currently in place while detectives carry out enquiries into the exact circumstances of the incident.
Two Sheffield men aged 31 and 50 and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and remain in custody at this time.
The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 966 of 20 September 2019.