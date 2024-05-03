Traffic jams can be real issues. They can sometimes turn a simple 30 minute journey into a long haul trip.

GOV.UK data, compiled into a report by Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery, has unveiled the 10 “most traffic-clogged” local A roads in Sheffield (excluding motorways and “major” A roads).

The data records how the average amount of seconds a vehicle is held up per mile when travelling on the roads.

Take a look through this collection of images - where the Google streetview cars have managed to avoid the government’s reported traffic clogs - to find out which roads are the busiest.

1 . A57 Kicking off the top 10 "most traffic-clogged" A roads in Sheffield is the A57 - also known as, the Sheffield Parkway. Vehicles travelling along here are reportedly held up by 31.3 seconds per mile. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . A631 Ninth is the A631 - or Shepcote Lane - where vehicles are held for an average of 40.5 seconds per mile. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . A6102 The A6102 (Middlewood Road) is eighth. Drivers will lose an average of 43.4 seconds per mile. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . A6109 Seventh, the A6109 (Meadowhall Road) where drivers were held up for an average of 50.8 seconds per mile. Photo: Google Photo Sales