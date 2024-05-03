What are the most traffic-clogged local 'A' roads in Sheffield? Data unveils the Top 10

Big hitters include Sheffield Road, Penistone Road and Abbeydale Road South.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 3rd May 2024, 06:03 BST

Traffic jams can be real issues. They can sometimes turn a simple 30 minute journey into a long haul trip.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

GOV.UK data, compiled into a report by Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery, has unveiled the 10 “most traffic-clogged” local A roads in Sheffield (excluding motorways and “major” A roads).

The data records how the average amount of seconds a vehicle is held up per mile when travelling on the roads.

Take a look through this collection of images - where the Google streetview cars have managed to avoid the government’s reported traffic clogs - to find out which roads are the busiest.

Kicking off the top 10 "most traffic-clogged" A roads in Sheffield is the A57 - also known as, the Sheffield Parkway. Vehicles travelling along here are reportedly held up by 31.3 seconds per mile.

1. A57

Kicking off the top 10 "most traffic-clogged" A roads in Sheffield is the A57 - also known as, the Sheffield Parkway. Vehicles travelling along here are reportedly held up by 31.3 seconds per mile. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Ninth is the A631 - or Shepcote Lane - where vehicles are held for an average of 40.5 seconds per mile.

2. A631

Ninth is the A631 - or Shepcote Lane - where vehicles are held for an average of 40.5 seconds per mile. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The A6102 (Middlewood Road) is eighth. Drivers will lose an average of 43.4 seconds per mile.

3. A6102

The A6102 (Middlewood Road) is eighth. Drivers will lose an average of 43.4 seconds per mile. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Seventh, the A6109 (Meadowhall Road) where drivers were held up for an average of 50.8 seconds per mile.

4. A6109

Seventh, the A6109 (Meadowhall Road) where drivers were held up for an average of 50.8 seconds per mile. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DataSheffieldMotorwaysGovernment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.