Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield City Council is already making plans to decommission its controversial Clean Air Zone.

Councillor Ben Miskell revealed the authority was setting money aside to dismantle the system of cameras, which raked in more than £7m in its first year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was responding to questions about how it would spend its new income stream. The authority has already announced £1m to improve air quality around schools. But Coun Miskell said some of the rest of the cash was spoken for, including running costs, fees to government and decommissioning.

Coun Ben Miskell.

Coun Miskell said: "We have to make sure before we commit to any further spending that we pay for the decommissioning costs for, in the future, if we don’t have to have the clean air zone if our air quality improves substantially.

"There’s also various running costs so we can continue to fund it, we also have to pay fees to the government to process payments. We are being very prudent, as people would expect, in making sure we only make announcements about what we can afford."

Air quality data is due in summer which will show the CAZ is working, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad