A second broken rail in a matter of days is causing fresh chaos on Sheffield’s trams, with no replacement buses available.

A rail broke on Park Grange Road on Saturday, January 11, just two days after a similar fault on West Street disrupted services.

The broken rail on West Street has been repaired, with Supertram services again able to run between Catherdral and Middlewood/Malin Bridge, on the yellow and blue lines.

Tram services in Sheffield are being disrupted following a second broken rail in a matter of days, this time on Park Grange Road | National World

But the fault on Park Grange Road is likely to cause further disruption for much of this week.

Services remain cancelled between Sheffield city centre and Gleadless Townend, with a reduced frequency between Gleadless Townend and Halfway due to the Nunnery Square depot being inaccessible.

The problem is compounded by the fact Supertram said this morning that the BL1 replacement bus service which is meant to run between Fitzalan Square and Gleadless Townend was ‘currently unable to operate due to no buses available’.

Supertram said: “Staff are doing all they can to get services back up and running. Further updates will be provided as soon as they are available. We apologise to those impacted by the disruption.

Asked when it would be repaired, Supertram said: “Works are expected to be complete by Thursday, if not before but we don't have a definite timescale at present.”

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), which operates Supertram, said last week that the broken rail on West Street was caused by the extreme cold.

As of this morning, Monday, January 13, the following Supertram services are running:

BLUE ROUTE

Operating between Malin Bridge and Sheffield Station, at a normal frequency. Operating between Gleadless Townend and Halfway, at a reduced (30 minute) frequency. Valid tram tickets are being accepted on First Bus services in the affected areas.

The BL1 replacement bus which should operate between Fitzalan Square and Gleadless Townend is unable to run due to a lack of buses.

PURPLE ROUTE

Service suspended. Valid tram tickets are being accepted on First Bus services in the affected areas (including services 47 and 48 for Herdings Park).

YELLOW ROUTE

Normal service, operating between Middlewood and Meadowhall.

TRAM TRAIN ROUTE

Normal service, operating between Cathedral and Rotherham Parkgate.

For the latest updates, you can follow @SY_Supertram on X (formerly Twitter), or visit: https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/en-GB/supertram/Park-Grange-Road-Disruption-January-2025#explainer.