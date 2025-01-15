Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A full tram service is finally running again in Sheffield today, after a second broken rail was fixed ahead of schedule.

Supertram services had been disrupted first by a broken rail on West Street last Thursday and then by a second one on Park Grange Road two days later, with the faults blamed on the freezing conditions.

A full tram service has resumed in Sheffield after a second broken rail was repaired ahead of schedule. The broken rails on West Street and Park Grange Road had caused days of disruption. | Dean Atkins

The broken rail on West Street was fixed on Sunday and Supertram said this morning, Wednesday, January 15, that the fault on Park Grange Road had now been repaired.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Supertram said: “Works to repair the rail on Park Grange Road have been completed ahead of schedule.

“A normal service is now operating on all routes including Halfway & Herdings Park.”

Tram trains between Sheffield and Rotherham were disrupted yesterday, Tuesday, January 14, due to a freight train blocking the track, but the train was cleared and services were able to resume that afternoon.