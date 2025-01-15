Sheffield trams: Supertram services running again after second broken rail finally fixed
Supertram services had been disrupted first by a broken rail on West Street last Thursday and then by a second one on Park Grange Road two days later, with the faults blamed on the freezing conditions.
The broken rail on West Street was fixed on Sunday and Supertram said this morning, Wednesday, January 15, that the fault on Park Grange Road had now been repaired.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Supertram said: “Works to repair the rail on Park Grange Road have been completed ahead of schedule.
“A normal service is now operating on all routes including Halfway & Herdings Park.”
