Almost half of Sheffield's tram services are still not running this morning due to a broken rail line.

Stagecoach Supertram's Purple line - between Cathedral and Herdings Pak - and the southeastern half of the Blue line - between Sheffield Station and Halfway - are out of service today (February 14).

See below for a full list of Sheffield tram stops with no service.

Just some of the key areas with no tram service today include The Sheffield College, Crystal Peaks, and Moss Way for Peaks College.

It comes after a 'rail break' which is stopping trams crossing the tracks at all in the Manor Top area.

Stagecoach says it has no estimate on when the issue will be fixed.

But the problem will likely take several days.

A map of Stagecoach Supertram tram lines with no service today, shown in red.

Customers facing disruption will be able to use tickets and tram passes on local First and Stagecoach bus services in Sheffield. These include the following bus services:

120 between Halfway, Manor Top and City Centre

between Halfway, Manor Top and City Centre 51 between Charnock, Gleadless Townend and City Centre

between Charnock, Gleadless Townend and City Centre 11 and 1a between Herdings and City Centre

Customers who buy bus tickets due to the disruption and believe they are due a refund should hang on to both their bus ticket and the original tram tickets, then contact Supertram on their help page.

The full list of stops with no service are as follows:

Purple Line: Sheffield Station/Hallam Uni, Granville Road/The Sheffield College/ Park Grange Croft, Park Grange, Arbourthorne Road, Spring Lane, Manor Top, Hollinsend, Gleadless Townsend, Herdings/Leighton Road, Herdings Park.