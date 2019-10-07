Sheffield tram fares are going up - here's what you need to know
Certain fares on Sheffield’s Supertram network are going up from this weekend.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 15:19 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th October 2019, 15:22 pm
Stagecoach, which runs the tram network, said there will be changes to a number of their fares from Sunday, October 13.
Read More
Read MoreAgent of Sheffield Wednesday manager and players charged with wounding after pub attack
The adult single (shorter journeys) goes up from £1.80 to £1.90, adult return (short journey return) will change from £3 to £3.20 and the adult single (longer journeys) ticket will see a hike from £2.50 to £2.60.
There are no changes to tram only dayrider tickets at £4.20 or tram only megarider fares at £14.