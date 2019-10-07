Sheffield tram fares are going up - here's what you need to know

Certain fares on Sheffield’s Supertram network are going up from this weekend.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 7th October 2019, 15:19 pm
Updated Monday, 7th October 2019, 15:22 pm

Stagecoach, which runs the tram network, said there will be changes to a number of their fares from Sunday, October 13.

Supertram.

The adult single (shorter journeys) goes up from £1.80 to £1.90, adult return (short journey return) will change from £3 to £3.20 and the adult single (longer journeys) ticket will see a hike from £2.50 to £2.60.

There are no changes to tram only dayrider tickets at £4.20 or tram only megarider fares at £14.