Sheffield traffic: Warning over 50mph limit on M1 near Meadowhall at Tinsley Viaduct J34 amid safety concerns

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Drivers have been warned about a temporary 50mph speed limit on the M1 near Meadowhall until safety repairs can be completed.

The 50mph limit is in place on both the north and southbound carriageways of the M1 motorway in Sheffield at Tinsley Viaduct, near junction 34.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A temporary 50mph speed limit is in place on the M1 on Tinsley Viaduct, near junction 34, close to Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre: Photo: National Highways/trafficcameras.ukA temporary 50mph speed limit is in place on the M1 on Tinsley Viaduct, near junction 34, close to Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre: Photo: National Highways/trafficcameras.uk
A temporary 50mph speed limit is in place on the M1 on Tinsley Viaduct, near junction 34, close to Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre: Photo: National Highways/trafficcameras.uk | National Highways/trafficcameras.uk

National Highways issued a reminder today, Thursday, February 27, about the temporary limit, which it said was in place due to damaged parapets.

It said: “The limits have been implemented for everyone’s safety due to damage to three parapets on the viaduct, and aim to reduce the risk of further damage caused by collisions in the area. The parapets are expected to be fixed by the end of March 2025.

“In the meantime, we thank everyone for their patience while we carry out these repairs.”

South Yorkshire Police earlier this month said the temporary speed limit was catching out hundreds of drivers a day.

Related topics:MeadowhallSheffieldTrafficNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice