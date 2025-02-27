Sheffield traffic: Warning over 50mph limit on M1 near Meadowhall at Tinsley Viaduct J34 amid safety concerns
The 50mph limit is in place on both the north and southbound carriageways of the M1 motorway in Sheffield at Tinsley Viaduct, near junction 34.
National Highways issued a reminder today, Thursday, February 27, about the temporary limit, which it said was in place due to damaged parapets.
It said: “The limits have been implemented for everyone’s safety due to damage to three parapets on the viaduct, and aim to reduce the risk of further damage caused by collisions in the area. The parapets are expected to be fixed by the end of March 2025.
“In the meantime, we thank everyone for their patience while we carry out these repairs.”
South Yorkshire Police earlier this month said the temporary speed limit was catching out hundreds of drivers a day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.