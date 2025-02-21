Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A temporary 50mph limit on a stretch of the M1 near Sheffield is catching 'hundreds' of speeding drivers, say police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 50mph speed limit is in place in both directions on the Tinsley Viaduct at the J34 of the M1 near Sheffield.

It comes after three safety barriers were reportedly damaged on the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The speed limit is in place to reduce the risk of further damage caused by potential collisions.

However, South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning as a reminder to motorists as they are now seeing “hundreds of speeding offences daily.”

Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of March.