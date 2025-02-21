Sheffield traffic: Temporary 50mph limit on M1 Tinsley Viaduct is catching 'hundreds' of speeders a day
A temporary 50mph limit on a stretch of the M1 near Sheffield is catching 'hundreds' of speeding drivers, say police.
A 50mph speed limit is in place in both directions on the Tinsley Viaduct at the J34 of the M1 near Sheffield.
It comes after three safety barriers were reportedly damaged on the carriageway.
The speed limit is in place to reduce the risk of further damage caused by potential collisions.
However, South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning as a reminder to motorists as they are now seeing “hundreds of speeding offences daily.”
Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of March.