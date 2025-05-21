Sheffield got away with it in recent weeks with two sunny bank holidays, but this weekend is set to be a rainy one.

South Yorkshire’s gardens and parks have struggled in recent weeks after Sheffield went 28 days with no rain at all.

Forecasters are predicting light rain and showers in Sheffield for each day of the Spring Bank Holiday (May 10 - 12, 2025). | National World, Met Office

But the May Bank Holiday Weekend (May 24 - 26) will see a dramatic shift with three days of cooler, wetter and windier weather predicted.

The Met Office has referred to it as a "significant turnaround" from the warm and dry conditions much of the country has experienced across both April and May.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United fans heading to London to see the Blades vs the Black Cats at Wembley on May 24 may not be spared either, with the latest forecast saying the capital is in for a soaking too.

Will it rain for the May Bank Holiday Weekend in Sheffield and South Yorkshire?

In Sheffield, workers and families getting off on Friday (May 23) will enjoy a warm and sunny evening reaching highs of 19C and staying dry until around 10pm, when showers will arrive in parts of the city.

On Saturday, it is predicted to rain all day long in the form of widespread showers across South Yorkshire. It will also be a bit cooler with maximum temperatures of 17C.

This will persist into Sunday, with light showers in the morning and breaking through into sunny intervals by lunchtime. It will be blustery, with winds of up to 37mph, and a bit cooler with highs of 16C.

While bright and sunny, Monday is unlikely to recover to the warm and dry weather seen throughout April and May, and will likely dip to 15C with a chance of drizzle throughout the day.