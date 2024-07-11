Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers have been warned to expect congestion during roadworks at a busy Sheffield junction which are expected to take four months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work to strengthen the bridge piers over Handsworth Road roundabout, under Sheffield Parkway, is set to begin on Monday, July 22.

One lane of the roundabout will be closed while the work is carried out, to keep motorists and workers safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

The first phase of the work is due to be completed by mid-November.

The work will then be paused, with the lane closures removed, until January 2025, when the work will restart and continue until May 2025, when it will be complete.

Sheffield City Council’s streets contractor, Amey, has warned motorists to expect some traffic congestion at the junction, including on the slip roads onto and off Sheffield Parkway, as well as on Handsworth Road itself.

Access to the ASDA superstore will not be affected and the slip road to the ASDA petrol station will remain open.

Overnight closures had previously been in place during the first phase of the planned work to the bridges over Handsworth Road in June.