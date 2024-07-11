Sheffield traffic: Drivers warned to expect congestion during 4 months of works at Handsworth Road roundabout

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 08:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers have been warned to expect congestion during roadworks at a busy Sheffield junction which are expected to take four months.

Work to strengthen the bridge piers over Handsworth Road roundabout, under Sheffield Parkway, is set to begin on Monday, July 22.

One lane of the roundabout will be closed while the work is carried out, to keep motorists and workers safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Google

The first phase of the work is due to be completed by mid-November.

The work will then be paused, with the lane closures removed, until January 2025, when the work will restart and continue until May 2025, when it will be complete.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Sheffield City Council’s streets contractor, Amey, has warned motorists to expect some traffic congestion at the junction, including on the slip roads onto and off Sheffield Parkway, as well as on Handsworth Road itself.

Access to the ASDA superstore will not be affected and the slip road to the ASDA petrol station will remain open.

Overnight closures had previously been in place during the first phase of the planned work to the bridges over Handsworth Road in June.

Related topics:SheffieldTrafficDriversMotoristsSheffield Parkway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice