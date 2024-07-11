Sheffield traffic: Drivers warned to expect congestion during 4 months of works at Handsworth Road roundabout
Work to strengthen the bridge piers over Handsworth Road roundabout, under Sheffield Parkway, is set to begin on Monday, July 22.
One lane of the roundabout will be closed while the work is carried out, to keep motorists and workers safe.
The first phase of the work is due to be completed by mid-November.
The work will then be paused, with the lane closures removed, until January 2025, when the work will restart and continue until May 2025, when it will be complete.
Sheffield City Council’s streets contractor, Amey, has warned motorists to expect some traffic congestion at the junction, including on the slip roads onto and off Sheffield Parkway, as well as on Handsworth Road itself.
Access to the ASDA superstore will not be affected and the slip road to the ASDA petrol station will remain open.
Overnight closures had previously been in place during the first phase of the planned work to the bridges over Handsworth Road in June.
