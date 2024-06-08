Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A series of overnight diversions will be in place for the next three weeks on a section of Sheffield Parkway as essential work takes place to repair bridges at the Handsworth Road interchange.

The planned work will be carried out at night to minimise disruption to motorists.

The schedule for the closures and disruption is as follows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Handsworth Road Parkway Junction

Sunday 9 June: 6pm to 4am – lane closures in both directions while preparatory work is carried out, including removal of barriers and kerbs.

Monday 10 June and Tuesday 11 June: 8pm to 6am – lane closures will be in place on both sides of Sheffield Parkway.

Friday 14 June: 8pm to 6am – Sheffield Parkway will be closed inbound into Sheffield at the Prince of Wales interchange for installation of a contraflow system to allow the old surface to be removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 15 June – Sheffield Parkway will be open to motorists but with speed temporary restrictions in place

Sunday 16 June: 8pm to 6am – Lane closures inbound into Sheffield until the contraflow system is removed.

Monday 17 June and Tuesday 18 June: 8pm to 6am – lane closures will be in place in both directions of the Sheffield Parkway.

From 8pm on Friday 21 June to 6am on Monday 24 June – A contraflow system will be in place in the outbound direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday 24 June – Friday 28 June: 8pm to 6am – lane closures will be in place in both directions to allow kerbs and barriers to be reinstated.

Access to the Asda superstore on Handsworth Road will not be affected by the works, although the slip road to the petrol station will be closed throughout.

While overnight works helps keep disruption to a minimum, it is likely traffic in the area will be heavier than usual and delays may be expected during peak times. Motorists are advised to leave extra time for their journeys.