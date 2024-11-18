Gritty Chip Butty and Gritchard Thawley among winning gritter names chosen by schoolchildren and public

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The 19 new names for Sheffield’s gritters have been revealed just in time for tonight’s wintry weather - with ‘Jessica Ennis-Chill’ and ‘Steel Gritty’ among those to look out for on the city’s streets.

Sheffield city council and Amey asked for submissions in September, with a winter theme and a link to the city.

Six of the fleet have been named by local schools, including the Sheffield United-inspired ‘Gritty Chip Butty’ from Jacob, aged 9, of Charnock Hall Primary Academy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I picked it because I’m a United fan. And that’s the United song, so that’s why I came up with it.”

Of almost 400 entries, the 19 final names for the gritting fleet are below.

Local schoolchildren and John Burkhill with Sheffield's newly-named fleet of grittersLocal schoolchildren and John Burkhill with Sheffield's newly-named fleet of gritters
Local schoolchildren and John Burkhill with Sheffield's newly-named fleet of gritters | NW

Gritter names chosen by schools

Sir Gritsalot -  Ecclesall Primary School

Gritty Chip Butty - Charnock Hall Primary Academy 

Steel Gritty - Bradway Primary School and Lound Junior School 

The Little Gritter - Bents Green School 

19 gritters have been named by schoolchildren and the public.19 gritters have been named by schoolchildren and the public.
19 gritters have been named by schoolchildren and the public. | NW

Yorkshire Grit - Southey Green Primary School

The Grittiest Showman - Ballifield Primary School

Winning gritter names chosen by the public

Jessica Ennis-Chill

Sleet McKee

Harry Brrrrrr-earley

Gritchard Thawley

"Harry Brrr-earley" is one of the winning names"Harry Brrr-earley" is one of the winning names
"Harry Brrr-earley" is one of the winning names | NW

Snow Root

Sled Leppard

Burkhill Blizzard Blaster

Shiver Don

Tinsley Cooling Plougher

Ecclesalt Road

Grittle Mester

Parson Frost

Grit'll Be Reyt

Get our new breaking newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gritting crews have been on standby 24 hours a day since October 1, ready to respond to weather alerts and forecasts which could affect the roads.

More information on gritting routes and when the gritters will be out on the city’s roads can be found on the council website.

Related topics:SchoolsCity CouncilSheffieldSheffield United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice