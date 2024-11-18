Gritty Chip Butty and Gritchard Thawley among winning gritter names chosen by schoolchildren and public
Sheffield city council and Amey asked for submissions in September, with a winter theme and a link to the city.
Six of the fleet have been named by local schools, including the Sheffield United-inspired ‘Gritty Chip Butty’ from Jacob, aged 9, of Charnock Hall Primary Academy.
He said: “I picked it because I’m a United fan. And that’s the United song, so that’s why I came up with it.”
Of almost 400 entries, the 19 final names for the gritting fleet are below.
Gritter names chosen by schools
Sir Gritsalot - Ecclesall Primary School
Gritty Chip Butty - Charnock Hall Primary Academy
Steel Gritty - Bradway Primary School and Lound Junior School
The Little Gritter - Bents Green School
Yorkshire Grit - Southey Green Primary School
The Grittiest Showman - Ballifield Primary School
Winning gritter names chosen by the public
Jessica Ennis-Chill
Sleet McKee
Harry Brrrrrr-earley
Gritchard Thawley
Snow Root
Sled Leppard
Burkhill Blizzard Blaster
Shiver Don
Tinsley Cooling Plougher
Ecclesalt Road
Grittle Mester
Parson Frost
Grit'll Be Reyt
Gritting crews have been on standby 24 hours a day since October 1, ready to respond to weather alerts and forecasts which could affect the roads.
More information on gritting routes and when the gritters will be out on the city’s roads can be found on the council website.
