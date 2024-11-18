Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 19 new names for Sheffield’s gritters have been revealed just in time for tonight’s wintry weather - with ‘Jessica Ennis-Chill’ and ‘Steel Gritty’ among those to look out for on the city’s streets.

Sheffield city council and Amey asked for submissions in September, with a winter theme and a link to the city.

Six of the fleet have been named by local schools, including the Sheffield United-inspired ‘Gritty Chip Butty’ from Jacob, aged 9, of Charnock Hall Primary Academy.

He said: “I picked it because I’m a United fan. And that’s the United song, so that’s why I came up with it.”

Of almost 400 entries, the 19 final names for the gritting fleet are below.

Gritter names chosen by schools

Sir Gritsalot - Ecclesall Primary School

Gritty Chip Butty - Charnock Hall Primary Academy

Steel Gritty - Bradway Primary School and Lound Junior School

The Little Gritter - Bents Green School

Yorkshire Grit - Southey Green Primary School

The Grittiest Showman - Ballifield Primary School

Winning gritter names chosen by the public

Jessica Ennis-Chill

Sleet McKee

Harry Brrrrrr-earley

Gritchard Thawley

Snow Root

Sled Leppard

Burkhill Blizzard Blaster

Shiver Don

Tinsley Cooling Plougher

Ecclesalt Road

Grittle Mester

Parson Frost

Grit'll Be Reyt

Gritting crews have been on standby 24 hours a day since October 1, ready to respond to weather alerts and forecasts which could affect the roads.

More information on gritting routes and when the gritters will be out on the city’s roads can be found on the council website.