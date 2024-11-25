Sheffield flooding: Waste recycling centre ‘temporarily closed’ after heavy rainfall
The waste recycling centre, off Blackstock Road, in Gleadless, has been ‘temporarily closed’ due to flooding, the council has confirmed.
It comes after a patch of bad weather, including snow and heavy rainfall.
A photo submitted to The Star showed what was described as a ‘lake’ stretched across the centre’s entrance. It was said that other parts of the path were also ‘badly flooded’.
The recycling centre is next to Meers Brook.
The council’s waste management team, Recycle4Sheffield, wrote on X: "The Blackstock Road Household Waste Recycling Centre is temporarily closed due to flooding and heavy rain. All of our other Household Waste Recycling Centres currently remain open.”
For further updates, please visit https://t.co/ydtrRxq3gg.
