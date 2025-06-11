Many of the following roads in Sheffield are to be shut for essential maintenance works by the city council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a few closures are at the request of utilities firms such as Yorkshire Water, which only this week dug up Woodseats Road for six days to fix a leak.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead to avoid them and follow the diversion routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council says anyone carrying out road works “will need a permit from us.”

Roadworks are planned across Sheffield all summer. | nw

It adds: “We work closely with utility companies to co-ordinate all roadworks. However, when emergencies happen, utility companies have a legal right to conduct new roadworks even if the road has just been resurfaced.

“Utility companies also have the right to provide new unplanned/unforeseen services. We mainly dig up the roads and footways to replace worn out stretches and or make improvements.”

Under the New Roads and Street Works Act 1991 and The Traffic Management Act 2004 the city council has a duty to:

- ensure proper safety measures are in place

- co-ordinate all planned works carried out on the highway

- protect newly repaired or rebuilt highways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- minimise inconvenience and disruption to the travelling public

Section 58 notices

A Section 58 restriction is a legal notice served by the city council on utility companies who carry out work in the Sheffield area. It prevents them from digging up the road for up to five years after resurfacing unless there is an emergency or unforeseen service requirement.

Road inspections

Roadworks carry “at least a two-year guarantee,” the authority says.

It adds: “Our inspectors check at regular intervals within the guarantee period to ensure that the work is up to standard. If the work does not meet the required standard then our inspectors have the powers to ensure that the road is fixed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the council, utility companies and their contractors have all agreed to meet certain basic standards for the work they do on the street under the Caring Contractor Scheme.

New road closures beginning over the summer:

Arundel Gate, near junction with Charles Street - July 2-8 - Sheffield City Council

Cambridge Street - August 18 - September 2 - Sheffield City Council

Westbourne Road, near Glossop Road - July 30 to August 14 - Sheffield City Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson Road, near Whitham Road - July 30 to August 14 - Sheffield City Council. Temporary lights will be installed on Whitham Road.

Division Street, near Rockingham Lane - August 18 to September 2 - Sheffield City Council

Prince of Wales Road, near Dawlands Close - August 14-15 - Yorkshire Water

Clarkehouse Road, near Rutland Park - July 16 to July 31 - Sheffield City Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limb Lane, Dore - July 7 to July 21 - Sheffield City Council

Dore Road - June 12 to July 3 - Sheffield City Council

Heeley Bank Road - June 24 to July 9 - Sheffield City Council

East Bank Road, near Park Spring Grove - June 24 to July 9 - Sheffield City Council

Attercliffe Road, near Warren Street - July 3 to July 18 - Sheffield City Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upperthorpe Road, near Upperthorpe Post Office - July 17 to August 1 - Sheffield City Council

Crookesmoor Road, near Warrington Road - July 14 to July 29 - Sheffield City Council

Walkley Road, near Burnaby Walk - August 4 to August 19 - Sheffield City Council

Penistone Road North, near Claywheels Lane - July 17 to August 1 - Sheffield City Council

Herries Road - July 17 to August 1 - Sheffield City Council

Bellhouse Road, near Shiregreen Lane - July 4 to October 1 - Sheffield City Council