Sheffield roadworks: 18 road closures as city council and contractors plan for maintenance
However, a few closures are at the request of utilities firms such as Yorkshire Water, which only this week dug up Woodseats Road for six days to fix a leak.
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead to avoid them and follow the diversion routes.
Sheffield City Council says anyone carrying out road works “will need a permit from us.”
It adds: “We work closely with utility companies to co-ordinate all roadworks. However, when emergencies happen, utility companies have a legal right to conduct new roadworks even if the road has just been resurfaced.
“Utility companies also have the right to provide new unplanned/unforeseen services. We mainly dig up the roads and footways to replace worn out stretches and or make improvements.”
Under the New Roads and Street Works Act 1991 and The Traffic Management Act 2004 the city council has a duty to:
- ensure proper safety measures are in place
- co-ordinate all planned works carried out on the highway
- protect newly repaired or rebuilt highways
- minimise inconvenience and disruption to the travelling public
Section 58 notices
A Section 58 restriction is a legal notice served by the city council on utility companies who carry out work in the Sheffield area. It prevents them from digging up the road for up to five years after resurfacing unless there is an emergency or unforeseen service requirement.
Road inspections
Roadworks carry “at least a two-year guarantee,” the authority says.
It adds: “Our inspectors check at regular intervals within the guarantee period to ensure that the work is up to standard. If the work does not meet the required standard then our inspectors have the powers to ensure that the road is fixed.”
Meanwhile, the council, utility companies and their contractors have all agreed to meet certain basic standards for the work they do on the street under the Caring Contractor Scheme.
New road closures beginning over the summer:
Arundel Gate, near junction with Charles Street - July 2-8 - Sheffield City Council
Cambridge Street - August 18 - September 2 - Sheffield City Council
Westbourne Road, near Glossop Road - July 30 to August 14 - Sheffield City Council
Watson Road, near Whitham Road - July 30 to August 14 - Sheffield City Council. Temporary lights will be installed on Whitham Road.
Division Street, near Rockingham Lane - August 18 to September 2 - Sheffield City Council
Prince of Wales Road, near Dawlands Close - August 14-15 - Yorkshire Water
Clarkehouse Road, near Rutland Park - July 16 to July 31 - Sheffield City Council
Limb Lane, Dore - July 7 to July 21 - Sheffield City Council
Dore Road - June 12 to July 3 - Sheffield City Council
Heeley Bank Road - June 24 to July 9 - Sheffield City Council
East Bank Road, near Park Spring Grove - June 24 to July 9 - Sheffield City Council
Attercliffe Road, near Warren Street - July 3 to July 18 - Sheffield City Council
Upperthorpe Road, near Upperthorpe Post Office - July 17 to August 1 - Sheffield City Council
Crookesmoor Road, near Warrington Road - July 14 to July 29 - Sheffield City Council
Walkley Road, near Burnaby Walk - August 4 to August 19 - Sheffield City Council
Penistone Road North, near Claywheels Lane - July 17 to August 1 - Sheffield City Council
Herries Road - July 17 to August 1 - Sheffield City Council
Bellhouse Road, near Shiregreen Lane - July 4 to October 1 - Sheffield City Council
