Sheffield roadworks: 18 road closures as city council and contractors plan for maintenance

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Many of the following roads in Sheffield are to be shut for essential maintenance works by the city council.

However, a few closures are at the request of utilities firms such as Yorkshire Water, which only this week dug up Woodseats Road for six days to fix a leak.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead to avoid them and follow the diversion routes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council says anyone carrying out road works “will need a permit from us.”

Roadworks are planned across Sheffield all summer.Roadworks are planned across Sheffield all summer.
Roadworks are planned across Sheffield all summer. | nw

For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.

It adds: “We work closely with utility companies to co-ordinate all roadworks. However, when emergencies happen, utility companies have a legal right to conduct new roadworks even if the road has just been resurfaced.

“Utility companies also have the right to provide new unplanned/unforeseen services. We mainly dig up the roads and footways to replace worn out stretches and or make improvements.”

Under the New Roads and Street Works Act 1991 and The Traffic Management Act 2004 the city council has a duty to:

- ensure proper safety measures are in place

- co-ordinate all planned works carried out on the highway

- protect newly repaired or rebuilt highways

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- minimise inconvenience and disruption to the travelling public

Section 58 notices

A Section 58 restriction is a legal notice served by the city council on utility companies who carry out work in the Sheffield area. It prevents them from digging up the road for up to five years after resurfacing unless there is an emergency or unforeseen service requirement.

Road inspections

Roadworks carry “at least a two-year guarantee,” the authority says.

It adds: “Our inspectors check at regular intervals within the guarantee period to ensure that the work is up to standard. If the work does not meet the required standard then our inspectors have the powers to ensure that the road is fixed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the council, utility companies and their contractors have all agreed to meet certain basic standards for the work they do on the street under the Caring Contractor Scheme.

New road closures beginning over the summer:

Arundel Gate, near junction with Charles Street - July 2-8 - Sheffield City Council

Cambridge Street - August 18 - September 2 - Sheffield City Council

Westbourne Road, near Glossop Road - July 30 to August 14 - Sheffield City Council

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watson Road, near Whitham Road - July 30 to August 14 - Sheffield City Council. Temporary lights will be installed on Whitham Road.

Division Street, near Rockingham Lane - August 18 to September 2 - Sheffield City Council

Prince of Wales Road, near Dawlands Close - August 14-15 - Yorkshire Water

Clarkehouse Road, near Rutland Park - July 16 to July 31 - Sheffield City Council

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Limb Lane, Dore - July 7 to July 21 - Sheffield City Council

Dore Road - June 12 to July 3 - Sheffield City Council

Heeley Bank Road - June 24 to July 9 - Sheffield City Council

East Bank Road, near Park Spring Grove - June 24 to July 9 - Sheffield City Council

Attercliffe Road, near Warren Street - July 3 to July 18 - Sheffield City Council

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upperthorpe Road, near Upperthorpe Post Office - July 17 to August 1 - Sheffield City Council

Crookesmoor Road, near Warrington Road - July 14 to July 29 - Sheffield City Council

Walkley Road, near Burnaby Walk - August 4 to August 19 - Sheffield City Council

Penistone Road North, near Claywheels Lane - July 17 to August 1 - Sheffield City Council

Herries Road - July 17 to August 1 - Sheffield City Council

Bellhouse Road, near Shiregreen Lane - July 4 to October 1 - Sheffield City Council

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City CouncilRoad ClosuresYorkshire WaterMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice