Sheffield roads: Pledge to repair crumbling Greystones Road within 28 days not met
Amey, the private firm responsible for maintaining Sheffield’s roads, said it would fix Greystones Road within 28 days of it being reported in January.
The problem was raised by Councillor Barbara Masters after ice and snow damaged the carriageway.
At the time she feared cars could plunge down a bank into Bingham Park Woodland.
In an update, Amey said the pothole would be repaired as part of a wider resurfacing programme.
This would ensure the area beyond the pothole was repaired to prevent any further deterioration and to maintain safety for all road users.
It did not give a date for the start of works.
Coun Masters said: “The road still hasn’t been repaired despite the ’28 days’ being greatly exceeded but warning signs were placed either end of the ruts to alert drivers to a ‘bumpy road’.
“Needless to say the ruts have worsened. Last week I asked for a schedule for a whole raft of repairs that need doing in the area though I have not yet had a response.
“I am hoping this section has a date for repairs.”
