Sheffield postmaster worried about street tree plans outside his business

Nasar Raoof, who is sub-postmaster at Banner Cross post office on Ecclesall Road, said he became concerned when a hole was dug in the pavement opposite his business.

He said that, as far as he is aware, there has been no consultation by Sheffield City Council with businesses on the issue. Nasar is worried that any tree planted outside his shop would block potential customers’ view of his shop, which relies on passing trade.

When asked for a response, the council said businesses would be consulted about tree planting.

Banner Cross sub-postmaster Nasar Raoof next to a hole dug for a street tree opposite his business on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Nasar, who was a leading member of a campaign to stop bus priority red routes being introduced on Ecclesall, Abbeydale and London roads, said: “There has been no consultation from Sheffield City Council yet again. We as businesses feel as if we’re excluded from any decision about the road.

“Why are we being disregarded with such contempt? The red routes showed a lack of consultation – why have the lessons not been learned?”

Nasar said that ward councillor Barbara Masters had raised the issue and was given an apology and told lessons would be learned. He asked: “How many times are they going to learn the lessons? Officers need to come out to explain this to businesses.

“There is big distrust between businesses and the council.”

He added: “I don’t want a tree that’s going to block the view of my business. We still get a lot of passing traffic. Disrupting that could mean the closure of the post office.”

A council spokesman said: “Last year, volunteer tree wardens were asked to select suitable locations and species for planting and out of the seven selected, six trees have already been planted with the final tree on Ecclesall Road due to be planted in April.