Sheffield Parkway blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
Sheffield Parkway is currently blocked in both directions following a crash involving at least five vehicles.
By Sam Cooper
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 16:46
Motorists have reported miles of tailbacks heading into Sheffield city centre and out towards the M1 at junction 33 for Catcliffe after the crash, which is between the M1 and A6102 Prince of Wales Road.
People have been asked to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details and is awaiting a response.
More to follow.