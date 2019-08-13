Bomb disposal experts called to major Sheffield road after suspicious items spotted
A huge police cordon is in place on a major Sheffield road after suspicious items were spotted in the street.
Emergency services were called to Herries Road, Norwood, at around 12.20pm on Tuesday following reports suspicious looking items were found in the street.
Police officers are currently at the scene and a cordon has been set up until bomb disposal experts attend the scene as a precuation.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call today, Tuesday 13 August at 12:19pm to reports of suspicious items on Herries Road in Sheffield.
“The items were described as being railway detonators that are not believed to pose a risk to the public.
“Our officers are currently at the scene and a cordon has been set up as a precautionary measure until the Explosive Ordnance Disposal check the items.”