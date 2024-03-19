Sheffield to Meadowhall road 'incident': Transport diverted as incident reported near Attercliffe, Sheffield
Buses diverted as 'incident' reported on busy Sheffield road
Transport bosses have reported an 'incident' on a major Sheffield road near Attercliffe.
Officials from bus company First put in place diversions as a result on their X78 service, which usually runs along Savile Street and Meadowhall Road.
They said in a statement: "Due to an incident, services to Doncaster are diverting via Newhall Road, Attercliffe Common and Hawke Street."
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for information.
UPDATE: The road has now re-opened, and services are returned to their usual route.
