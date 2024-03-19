Sheffield to Meadowhall road 'incident': Transport diverted as incident reported near Attercliffe, Sheffield

Buses diverted as 'incident' reported on busy Sheffield road
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 19th Mar 2024, 12:05 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 12:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Transport bosses have reported an 'incident' on a major Sheffield road near Attercliffe.

Officials from bus company First put in place diversions as a result on their X78 service, which usually runs along Savile Street and Meadowhall Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said in a statement: "Due to an incident, services to Doncaster are diverting via Newhall Road, Attercliffe Common and Hawke Street."

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for information.

UPDATE: The road has now re-opened, and services are returned to their usual route.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.