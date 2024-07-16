Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield will see top cycling action on Wednesday - but that will bring city centre road closures

The Sheffield cycling grand prix on Wednesday (July 17) will see riders racing around a circuit from Union Street onto the front of the Peace Gardens, and past the front of the Town Hall on Pinstone Street, right onto Surrey Street, onto Norfolk Street.

They then head onto Surrey Street and travel down towards the Crucible Theatre and make their way up Arundel Gate past Sheffield Hallam University. From here riders will sweep around the roundabout on Furnival Gate and turn right onto Union Street. The finish area will be outside Browns Sheffield.

But it means several roads will have to close, and some buses will be re-routed.

Here are the details of the roads and buses that will be affected.

Road Closures

5am - 7am (to put in barrier line): Arundel Gate lane closure (Furnival Square to Norfolk Street). One lane open for buses/taxis. (Bus gate suspended).

12noon – 10.30pm: Tudor Square (team parking)

8am - 10.30pm: Norfolk Street (Browns) to junction with Charles Street (business access allowed until 4pm); Norfolk Street, Surrey Street (business access allowed till 4pm)

4.30pm – 10.30pm: Union Street; Furnival Gate to junction of Pinstone Street/ Arundel Gate; Arundel Gate (toward Norfolk Street inbound)

Bus stop changes:

Affected services: 1, 1a, 2, 2a, 7, 8, 24, 25, 30, 30a, 32 ,41, 52, 52a, 75, 76, 81, 82, 83, 86, 88, 95, 95a, 120, 252, 257, SC2, X1, X2, X30

During the race, services to operate as follows:

Services 1 (Stagecoach), 1a, 2, 2a, 7, 8, 41, 75, 76, 81, 82, 83 (Stagecoach), 88, SC2, X1 and X2 which normally travel from Furnival Square along Arundel Gate towards Castle Square will operate via Eyre Street, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row, Pond Street, Flat Street, Fitzalan Square, High Street and Castle Square before resuming normal routes on Angel Street.

Service 1 (First) towards Chapeltown to commence from Flat Street (FS5) and operate via Pond Street, Flat Street, Fitzalan Square, High Street and Castle Square before resuming normal route on Angel Street.

Service 83 (First) towards the city centre to terminate at Haymarket.

Service 83 (First) towards Chapeltown to then depart from Angel Street.

Services 24 and 25 (Stagecoach) towards Woodhouse to operate via Eyre Street, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row, Pond Street (FS5), through Interchange, Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street and Park Square before resuming normal route on Broad Street.

Service 25 (First) towards the city centre to operate via Commercial Street, Fitzalan Square, Pond Street and terminate at the bus stop prior to the Interchange.

Service 25 (First) towards Woodhouse to commencer from Flat Street FS5 and operate via Pond Street, through Interchange, Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street and Park Square before resuming normal route on Broad Street.

Services 30 and 30a towards Crystal Peaks and service X30 towards Harthill to operate via West Street, Carver Street, Division Street, Rockingham Street, Charter Row, Fitzwilliam Gate, Cumberland Street, Eyre Street, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row, Pond Street (FS5), through Interchange,Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street and Park Square before resuming normal route on Parkway.

Service 32 towards Fir Vale to depart from the Interchange and operate via Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street and Park Square before resuming normal route on Exchange Place.

Services 52 and 52a towards Woodhouse to operate via West Street, Carver Street, Division Street, Rockingham Street, Charter Row, Fitzwilliam Gate, Cumberland Street, Eyre Street, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row, Pond Street (FS5), Flat Street, Fitzalan Square, High Street and Castle Square before resuming normal route on Angel Street.

Services 95 and 95a towards Walkley to operate via Pond Street, Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street, Park Square, Commercial Street, High Street and Castle Square before resuming normal route on High Street.

Services 95 and 95a towards Meadowhall to operate via West Street, Carver Street, Division Street, Rockingham Street, Charter Row, Fitzwilliam Gate, Cumberland Street, Eyre Street and Furnival Square before resuming normal route on Furnival Street.

Service 120 towards Halfway to operate via West Street, Carver Street, Division Street, Rockingham Street, Charter Row, Fitzwilliam Gate, Cumberland Street, Eyre Street, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row, Pond Street (FS5), Flat Street, Fitzalan Square, High Street and Castle Square before resuming normal route on Angel Street.

Service 252 towards the city centre to operate via Eyre Street, Furnival Square, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row and Pond Street before terminating at FS5.

Service 252 towards Crystal Peaks to depart from the Interchange and operate normal route.

Service 257 towards the city centre to operate via West Street, Carver Street, Division Street, Rockingham Street, Charter Row, Fitzwilliam Gate, Cumberland Street, Eyre Street and Furnival Square before resuming normal route on Furnival Street.

Service X7 towards Maltby to depart from the Interchange and operate via Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street and Park Square before resuming normal route on the Parkway.