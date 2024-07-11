Sheffield to kick off third leg of 2024 Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men will return to South Yorkshire for the first time in almost 20 years this September, as Sheffield and Barnsley gear up to hold the third stage of Britain’s national Tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stage three of the race, on Thursday September 5, will head from Sheffield to Barnsley, taking in Rotherham and Doncaster during the route. The race last came to South Yorkshire in 2007 when a stage started from Rother Valley Country Park.

This year will mark the first time that a stage of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men has started in Sheffield, with the city having hosted stage finishes on three occasions between 2004 and 2006, while for Barnsley it will be a first visit by the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Martin Smith, Chair of the Economic Development and Skills Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield is known as the Outdoor City. We pride ourselves on our green space and the wealth of outdoor activities we have on offer, including our vast cycling trails.

Action from Tour of Britain

“That is why it is great news that the third stage of the Tour of Britain Men will start here in Sheffield. We look forward to welcoming all those taking part, as well as cycling enthusiasts from across the region who will be spectating, to the city this September.”

Commenting on the announcement, British Cycling Events Managing Director, Jonathan Day, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing top-level racing and the joy of cycling to communities across the country in September, with six stages to showcase the very best of Britain’s character and terrain.

“We’re enormously thankful to the local partners who are supporting the delivery of this year’s race, as we look to build on the momentum of June’s successful Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Women. I’ve no doubt that their communities will be out in force to welcome the riders, and make it another memorable week of racing to cap off a huge summer of cycling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard, added: “South Yorkshire is a place that loves a bike race, and even more, loves to welcome the world. We did it when we hosted the Grand Depart in 2014 and with the Tour de Yorkshire in 2017. So I know we will be out in force to cheer on the riders in the Tour of Britain, with thousands of people on the streets cheering the riders on across South Yorkshire.

“From Redmires to Roche Abbey, Conisbrough to Cubley, the South Yorkshire leg will pass through our incredible cities, towns and villages, taking in some of our most beautiful landscapes. The Tour of Britain coming to South Yorkshire is another sign of confidence in our ability to big, exciting things, and in can't wait for us to be part of it.”

Since the last visit to South Yorkshire by the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men, the area has famously hosted a stage finish of the Tour de France (2014), as well as four stages of the Tour de Yorkshire (two starts and two finishes) between 2016 and 2019.

Sheffield's Grand Prix has become a popular round of the same series, with the 2024 race taking place in a week’s time in the city centre on Wednesday July 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men begins in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday September 3, followed by a second stage in the Tees Valley. Following the South Yorkshire stage the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men heads to the Midlands, and West Northamptonshire, before concluding in Suffolk on Sunday September 8 after six stages of racing.

More details of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men, including the stage three route map, detailed stage timings, and competing teams will be announcing in the coming weeks.