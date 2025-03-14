Sheffield derby: Police confirm road closures in place for Owls v Blades Championship match at Hillsborough
Sheffield Wednesday will be seeking to exact revenge for their defeat at Bramall Lane earlier this season and remain in the hunt for the play-offs, while Sheffield United will aim to do the double and keep pace at the top of the Championship with Leeds and Burnley.
The match kicks off at 12.30pm this Sunday, March 16, at Hillsborough, and police have confirmed the roads around the stadium which will be closed from two hours before play gets underway.
What roads will be closed for Sheffield derby?
South Yorkshire Police said the following roads will be closed from 10.30am on Sunday and will reopen shortly after the game ends:
- Leppings Lane
- A61 Penistone Road
- Fielding Road
- Bickerton Road
- Vere Road
Police said that Sheffield city centre and Hillsborough and the surrounding area are expected to be very busy in the run-up to the match.
Officers will be out in force, with members of the public encouraged to approach them with any questions or concerns.
Away fans have been asked to remain seated until the stadium clears, and they will be kept updated on when they can leave the ground.
Anyone planning to travel to and from the match via public transport can find timetables and schedules here: https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/.
Information on visiting Hillsborough Stadium, including Sheffield Wednesday’s safety policy, matchday information for residents and more, is available here: https://www.swfc.co.uk/.