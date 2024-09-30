Sheffield crime: Driver fled crash scene in Sheffield after police chase involving cars and helicopter

An 18-year-old has been arrested over a crash during a police chase.

Roads Policing Officers spotted a red Audi A4 Derek Dooley Way, which they believed to have been stolen, in Sheffield yesterday (September 29) at around 1.45pm.

Officers requested the driver of the vehicle to stop, but he failed to co-operate, South Yorkshire Police said - and a chase began.

Soon, the police car retreated, and helicopters from the National Police Air Service followed the car from above.

The Audi ultimately collided with a Kia Carens and a Honda Jazz on Tithe Barn Lane, Woodhouse, and came to a stop.

The driver fled the scene.

An arrest was made a short time later.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving while disqualified.

No one else was injured during the incident.

