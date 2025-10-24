Sheffield City Council clarify changes to free parking on a number of roads as new disabled bays introduced

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:22 BST
Sheffield Council has clarified why a number of free parking spots were removed on roads across the city this week.

The Star reported ystererday how an order made by Sheffield City Council has removed free parking spaces on parts of Bellhouse Road, Firth Park Road, Ridgeway Road and Chesterfield Road between 8am and 6.30pm, Mondays to Saturdays.

The order came into affect on Monday, October 20, and has also introduced new 24 hour disabled badge places on parts of those roads as well as Newlyn Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The council have clarified parking changes to a number of Sheffield roads as new disabled bays are introduced.placeholder image
The council have clarified parking changes to a number of Sheffield roads as new disabled bays are introduced. | Google & Matt Cardy/Getty Images

In addition, a new restriction has implemented ‘no waiting at any time’ on parts of Firth Park Road, Newlyn Road and Ridgeway Road.

Sheffield Council has now explained that this comes as part of a wider project to improved disabled parking.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, subscribe to our free daily newsletter

A spokesperson said: “Sheffield City Council is working on a project to provide adequate disabled parking bays in local district centres where there is currently a lack of disabled parking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers have communicated with local communities by way of letter drops and onsite notices, along with an advert in the Telegraph in accordance with the Traffic Regulation Order process and received no objections to the proposal.

“Each area will be entitled to one or two disabled parking spaces making those areas more accessible for as many members of the community as possible. The bays will remain free to use for anyone with a blue badge.”

Related topics:Sheffield City CouncilParking
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice