Sheffield Council has clarified why a number of free parking spots were removed on roads across the city this week.

The order came into affect on Monday, October 20, and has also introduced new 24 hour disabled badge places on parts of those roads as well as Newlyn Road.

The council have clarified parking changes to a number of Sheffield roads as new disabled bays are introduced.

In addition, a new restriction has implemented ‘no waiting at any time’ on parts of Firth Park Road, Newlyn Road and Ridgeway Road.

Sheffield Council has now explained that this comes as part of a wider project to improved disabled parking.

A spokesperson said: “Sheffield City Council is working on a project to provide adequate disabled parking bays in local district centres where there is currently a lack of disabled parking.

“Officers have communicated with local communities by way of letter drops and onsite notices, along with an advert in the Telegraph in accordance with the Traffic Regulation Order process and received no objections to the proposal.

“Each area will be entitled to one or two disabled parking spaces making those areas more accessible for as many members of the community as possible. The bays will remain free to use for anyone with a blue badge.”