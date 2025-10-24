Sheffield City Council clarify changes to free parking on a number of roads as new disabled bays introduced
The Star reported ystererday how an order made by Sheffield City Council has removed free parking spaces on parts of Bellhouse Road, Firth Park Road, Ridgeway Road and Chesterfield Road between 8am and 6.30pm, Mondays to Saturdays.
The order came into affect on Monday, October 20, and has also introduced new 24 hour disabled badge places on parts of those roads as well as Newlyn Road.
In addition, a new restriction has implemented ‘no waiting at any time’ on parts of Firth Park Road, Newlyn Road and Ridgeway Road.
Sheffield Council has now explained that this comes as part of a wider project to improved disabled parking.
A spokesperson said: “Sheffield City Council is working on a project to provide adequate disabled parking bays in local district centres where there is currently a lack of disabled parking.
“Officers have communicated with local communities by way of letter drops and onsite notices, along with an advert in the Telegraph in accordance with the Traffic Regulation Order process and received no objections to the proposal.
“Each area will be entitled to one or two disabled parking spaces making those areas more accessible for as many members of the community as possible. The bays will remain free to use for anyone with a blue badge.”