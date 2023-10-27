Existing bus to be re routed through Swallownest and Aston to Crystal Peaks after 27 service axed

A South Yorkshire transport boss says that the authority ‘simply cannot afford an extra bus’ after a Rotherham service was axed – but says an existing bus may be rerouted to serve Swallownest and Aston.

The 27 service, which connected Rotherham and the Crystal Peaks shopping centre, was cancelled as part of a raft of changes last year.

The 21 service has replaced the 26, 27 and 29 which were commercial bus routes previously operated by First, and the SYMCA [South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority] are now having to fund partial replacements for.

Councillor Lindsay Pitchley, who represents Aughton and Swallownest on Rotherham Council, said that residents have been in ‘uproar’, and asked if the service could be reinstated.

However, Nathan Broadhead, partnership and development manager at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, told a meeting of the transport advisory group that ‘we simply cannot afford an extra bus’.

“SYMCA are now spending £21m where we used to spend £7m on public services, so we’re buying back the vast majority of the south Rotherham bus network.

“There is an option to look at re-routing service 26, so that the journeys on service 26 that normally run to Wales before going to Thorpe Salvin could go via Swallownest first.

“Probably in January we are looking at options to reinstate something for Crystal Peaks from the Swallownest/Aston area.

“It won’t be all the way from Rotherham, but we may be able to link the 26 in through Swallownest.”