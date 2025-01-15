Sheffield buses: Operators back proposals to 'discourage' cars as mayor prepares to take control of services
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is also looking at higher parking charges, and fewer spaces as it ponders how to improve the network.
The ideas are in a 327-page document on franchising - public control of private companies - which is supported by mayor Oliver Coppard.
They have been “wholeheartedly” welcomed by bus and coach operators who point out fewer cars on the roads means better services.
The Confederation of Passenger Transport, which represents firms including Stagecoach and First, says a 10 per cent increase in bus speeds typically increases passenger demand by 2.5 per cent and reduces bus operating costs by eight per cent, releasing money that could be invested in more frequent services, or zero emission vehicles.
Andrew McGuinness, CPT’s regional manager for the North of England, said franchising wasn’t a “silver bullet” and the key to increasing passenger numbers was to discourage people from driving to work.
He added: “Bus operators in South Yorkshire share the same goal as the mayor – to deliver frequent, reliable and affordable buses. As an industry, we stand ready to work with local authorities to make a success of any regulatory model.
“However, local authority control of buses isn’t a silver bullet and will not, in isolation, enhance services or encourage any more passengers to catch the bus.
“The key to increasing passenger numbers is to speed up journeys, tackle traffic jams and to back any plan with long-term funding for buses.
“We welcome consideration in South Yorkshire of bold steps to devote more road space to buses and to reduce the attractiveness of car travel, which can be done with or without franchising. Every passenger who switches from car to bus will cut congestion, contribute to better air quality and deliver a boosting to the local economy.”
A 12-week public consultation on the proposals closes on Thursday, January 15th.
Mayor Oliver Coppard says if franchising goes through he would control the bus network and “decide what the fares look like, we can decide what the timetables look like and we can decide what the routes look like.”
