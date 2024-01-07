A number of bus fare price rises come into effect in Sheffield from today

Increases in some bus ticket prices come into effect today.

Prices of prepaid tickets under the Travelmaster scheme, which include day passes, weekly tickets and monthly passes, have increase this morning.

And today also sees the end of return tickets on Stagecoach routes in the city.

Price rises come into affect on Sheffield buses today. Picture: David Kessen, National World

But the £2 maximum fare for customers paying for a single journey remains unchanged.

TravelMaster, the commercial organisation owned and operated by the region's transport companies, announced the price rises for prepaid bus passes in December. The TravelMaster General Manager, John Henshall, said when the price rises were first announced: "This is not a decision which has been taken lightly by the TravelMaster Board."

"Fares have continued to be supressed for as long as possible in a backdrop of previously deferred increases across our ticket range which is unavoidable without subsidy and the latest rise reflects a balancing of continued rises in costs. Gold tickets will remain unchanged until March 2024.

Mr Henshall added: "We understand that any fares increase at any time, especially during a ‘cost-of-living crisis’ will be unpopular. Whilst other areas of the country continue to use central government funding to support fares initiatives, this is not available for TravelMaster fares.

"Although bus passengers do continue to benefit from the national £2 single fare cap scheme and will do until the end of 2024, with single tram fares capped at £2.80 by SYMCA. We support the Mayor in his campaign lobbying the Department for Transport on the settlement which South Yorkshire receives for transport.

"However, with the low settlement for the region not providing allowance for subsidy alongside the rising costs, the TravelMaster Board decided it would be necessary to apply a price increase which also covers previously absorbed costs.

"Irrespective of the rise, TravelMaster tickets continue to represent great value for money, for 7 day or longer tickets, with unlimited travel available across multiple operators, buses, trains and trams within the region.

"Advance purchase CityBus 7 Day tickets still offer better value than equivalent tickets in Leeds and Manchester who are in receipt of BSIP funding, there is negligible difference on CityWide 7 Day equivalents and SYConnect+ also offer better value to equivalents.