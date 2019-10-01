Sheffield bus diversions after yobs throw 'stones and missiles'

Buses have been diverted in Sheffield this evening because yobs have been throwing ‘stones and missiles’ at vehicles and a supermarket.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 17:51 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 17:55 pm

Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted at about 5pm that service 1 is ‘currently diverted via School Road at High Green due to stones/missiles being thrown at the Co-Op on Greengate Lane’.

The bus company earlier added that the same service could not serve Blackstock Road ‘due to stones/missiles being thrown at buses.’

They apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

School Road