Sheffield bus diversions after yobs throw 'stones and missiles'
Buses have been diverted in Sheffield this evening because yobs have been throwing ‘stones and missiles’ at vehicles and a supermarket.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 17:51 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 17:55 pm
Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted at about 5pm that service 1 is ‘currently diverted via School Road at High Green due to stones/missiles being thrown at the Co-Op on Greengate Lane’.
The bus company earlier added that the same service could not serve Blackstock Road ‘due to stones/missiles being thrown at buses.’
They apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.