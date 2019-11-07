Meadowhall Christmas Live 2019 CANCELLED at last-minute after flooding hits Sheffield
Meadowhall Christmas Live 2019 has been cancelled due to flooding.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 4:55 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 4:56 pm
The event was due to start at 6.30pm with acts including Jonas Blue, Fleur East and Ella Henderson set to perform.
Sheffield has been battered by torrential rain all day with flood warnings in place and numerous roads closed.
Trains have been cancelled with the yellow tram route and the the tram train services terminating at Meadowhall South/Tinsley.
More to follow.