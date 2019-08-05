Rail passengers advised not to travel between Sheffield and Manchester Picadilly due to 'heavy flooding'
Rail passengers have been warned not to travel between Sheffield and Manchester Picadilly due to heavy flooding.
All lines are currently blocked between the two stations with disruption expected on all routes until 6am on August 6.
Due to flooding and the Whaley Dam being deemed unsafe, Northern Rail are advising customers not to travel along the Hope Valley.
Network Rail and The Environments Agency deemed the area unsafe due to the potential of a dam failure and as such said no trains may run.
The area has been re-assessed, with the route being expected to be closed until at least tomorrow morning.
However this is subject to change following further discussions.
The stations currently unable to be served are Strines, New Mills Central, Chinley, Edale, Hope, Bamford, Hathersage, Grindleford and Dore.
For passengers wishing to travel from Sheffield to Manchester, they are advised to travel via Leeds using Cross Country and Northern services between Sheffield and Leeds, then changing for Transpennine Express and Northern between Leeds and Manchester.
East Midlands Trains and Transpennine Express also have a ‘do not travel’ warning in place between Sheffield and Manchester.