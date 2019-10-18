Rail disruption through Sheffield as 'urgent repairs' needed
Passengers travelling via Sheffield on the railway face disruption due to the need for urgent repairs to the line.
Friday, 18th October 2019, 11:46 am
Updated
Friday, 18th October 2019, 11:49 am
East Midlands Railway tweeted at about 11.30am today that ‘urgent repairs to the railway are required near New Mills’ adding: “This is between Sheffield and Stockport and is disrupting our trains on the Liverpool/Nottingham/Norwich route.”
Specific details about the damage have not been released yet.
One frustrated commuter, Sam Cooper, tweeted: “Made it to the station on time, train to Manchester cancelled.
“Our transport system and infrastructure just isn’t good enough. I’d hate to think I was relying on public transport every day.”