Veteran BBC presenter, 68, announces birth of son in Sheffield
Veteran BBC presenter Harry Gration has announced the birth of his son in a Sheffield hospital.
The Look North host became a father at the age of 68 after wife Helen gave birth to baby Hamilton on September 27.
The couple have shared pictures of their new arrival on social media and received hundreds of messages of support.
They also thanked staff at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing and the Royal Hallamshire Hospital describing staff on the Norfolk and Rivelin wards’ as “outstanding” and added they are “eternally grateful.”
Helen described Hamilton as an 'absolute joy' and added: "We’re all smitten and it’s been truly amazing to see how his big brothers have become protectors and baby experts!
"We have had a special couple of weeks settling in to being new parents again and can definitely recommend it.”
The couple already have two children, 16-year-old twin boys Harvey and Harrison.