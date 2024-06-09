Racecourse Road crash Rotherham: Tragedy as man dies in horror crash in Swinton
A man has died after a horrific crash on a busy South Yorkshire road.
South Yorkshire Police were sent to the scene after a Seat Exeo crashed into a wall late on Saturday night.
Sadly, the 23-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
Sound Yorkshire Police today issued a statement saying they were investigating the cause of the crash and launched an appeal for information..
The statement said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision in the Swinton area of Rotherham.
“At 11.35pm on Saturday (8 June), officers were called to Racecourse Road in Swinton to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision.
“It is reported that after travelling along Rockingham Road from the Woodman roundabout, a grey Seat Exeo collided with a wall on Racecourse Road at the junction with Church Street and Rockingham Road.
“The driver of the Seat, a 23-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”
Officers believe that before the fatal crash, the Seat was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle on Warren Vale.
They are appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision or prior collision and any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
You can report it online on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected]. Alternatively, you can call 101 quoting incident number 1085 of 8 June 2024.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
You can also report information on the Crimestoppers website
