Police called after man 'lies on tramlines' in Sheffield
Police were called after a man reportedly lay on the tram tracks near Sheffield station this afternoon.
Officers were called to the tracks near Sheffield railway station at around 4pm today.
South Yorkshire Police said they were unable to provide further information, other than to say officers dealt with an incident behind the station and nobody had been hurt.
A member of the public said a man had been ‘laid in the middle of the tramlines’, preventing services from running in either direction.
Stagecoach Supertram said at that time that a ‘police incident’ was causing delays to blue and purple route services, with one departure from Hillsborough to Shalesmoor cancelled, but it said services were soon running again as normal.